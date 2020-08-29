The Eastern Cape’s Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, Nqaba Bhanga, and provincial chairperson, Andrew Whitfield have been re-elected unopposed.

The DA held its provincial elective congress in a virtual sitting.

The two deputy provincial leaders are Chantel King and Bobby Stevenson, and the three deputy provincial chairpersons are Yusuf Cassim, Vicky Knoetze and Wonga Potwana.

Bhanga says they will now focus on securing mayoral positions in at least five Eastern Cape municipalities at the 2021 local government elections, including Nelson Mandela Bay.

“The DA has re-engineered its thinking that we are going to be a party of the future to lead South Africa in a new direction of building a truly non-racial society.”

“A country that delivers to its citizens and a province that is accountable. And I am so glad that many of our public representatives continue to make this government of the ANC accountable.”

“I am so happy that as part of this conference we said we are going to forge ahead to make sure that those who steal from the poor, and rob the bank of the public purse – we will make sure that at the end of the day they get arrested.”

