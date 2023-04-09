The founder of E-Blockwatch, Andre Snyman, has expressed relief following the arrest of Thabo Bester.

Snyman has been tracking Bester’s activities for almost two decades, assisting some of the people that have been conned by Bester.

The so-called Facebook rapist and murderer was nabbed in Tanzania, along with his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Zacharia Alberto, a Mozambican national who was allegedly assisting them.

Bester escaped from prison in Mangaung last May, after faking his death.

Snyman has described Bester as a fascinating person who did incredible cons.

“He’s the most fascinating person that I’ve ever dealt with. He’s conned a lot of people, and he did incredible cons. Actually, he did some amazing things that I still don’t understand how he got it right. He hired jets from Lanseria, and flew them to businessmen in Cape Town, without paying for it. He was very convincing. He was a decent looking person. He was neat and tidy. He was well behaved, nice mannerisms; everything, and I think that’s why people were endeared to him because of that.”

Snyman says he was alerted to renewed activity by the escaped convict through a tip off from a woman who reported being harassed by Bester.

Snyman says Bester had been out of prison as far back as 2021.

“We went through this thing from January 2021 all the way through for about six months, and then we realised that this guy, Thabo, was out, not last year this time- he was out of jail in 2021. So, if I put the dots together, he was out- because I contacted the person that looked after him when he was a kid- and when I phoned this person, this person said she’s been waiting for me to phone her, because she said Thabo had been out, and he was at my place in November, and I said, it cannot be, because Thabo is in prison.

