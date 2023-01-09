Dwaine Pretorius, Proteas all-rounder, has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

Pretorius, who made his international debut against Ireland in a One Day International in 2016, represented South Africa in all three formats.

He played 30 T20 Internationals, 27 ODI’s and three Test matches.

The 33-year-old also represented South Africa at two World Cups but missed last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia due to a broken left thumb sustained against India in Indore in October last year. That was his final international match for South Africa.