Dutch PM invites Palestinian Authority President Abbas to Netherlands

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has invited Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to the Netherlands to discuss the situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories, he said on X on Thursday.

Rutte said the invitation followed a phone call he had with Abbas on Wednesday night.

“President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority has just been invited to visit the Netherlands at short notice to discuss current developments in Israel and the Palestinian Territories and the long-term perspective”, he said.

Rutte added that the Netherlands is committed to a two-state solution: “a private, secure state for the Palestinians next to a secure Israel”.