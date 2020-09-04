The institution was ranked by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has been ranked as one of the top five universities in South Africa and amongst the best in Africa.

The institution was ranked by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings which included more than 1500 universities across 93 countries and regions.

THE World University Rankings 2021 results announced: China makes record-breaking gains as experts predict that the pandemic may accelerate the country’s risehttps://t.co/WinvIUo4JQ pic.twitter.com/0YlwHunWCf — Times Higher Education (@timeshighered) September 2, 2020

The institution’s performance was measured based on five important categories which are teaching, research, citations, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

“My predecessors did a lot of work to build the right foundation by encouraging a number of people to ensure that in as much as we had been a technical university where academic staff had not been required to have doctoral degrees. They ensured way back around 2010 , 2014 that more and more staff should earn PhDs, so that is the capacity for research and innovation, ” says DUT’s Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Thandwa Mthembu.