Durban’s annual whale festival, the Welcoming of the Whales kicks off this weekend.

The two-day event at the WESSA Treasure Beach Education Centre on the Bluff is aimed at promoting environmental education and marine conversation. It will also showcases the Bluff as a whale heritage site and a tourism destination.

The spokesperson for the South Durban Community Tourism Organisation, Suzette Niemand, says, “The festival is about a celebration of conservation. On the Bluff, we have the whales whaling station which closed down in 1978. So the main event is at WESSA. We have no parking at WESSA. We have arranged a park and ride.”

VIDEO: 2021’s Whales Festival: