Durban robbery sparks high-speed car chase, ends in shootout

One suspect has been arrested following a shootout with police at the corner of Albany Grove and Victoria Mxenge Road, formerly Victoria Embankment, in Durban. It is alleged that a businessman was robbed at gun point by three suspects after withdrawing money at a bank in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.

Police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, says a shootout ensued when police tried to intercept the suspects in the Durban CBD.

“The suspects reportedly robbed the victim of a bag containing his belongings and a small amount of money. The bag containing a large sum of money, which the man had just withdrawn, left in his vehicle. The Sydenham Trio Crimes team spotted the suspects’ vehicle at the corner of Broad Street and Victoria Embarkment. The suspects failed to stop and a high-speed chase ensued. They started shooting at the police, sparking a shootout. The suspects’ vehicle came to a halt, one suspect was arrested. A search is ongoing for two suspects who narrowly evaded arrest.”