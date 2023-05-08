Durban is preparing to welcome the world’s finest table tennis players at the International Table Tennis (ITT) World Table Tennis Championships later this month.

The international event comes to Africa for the first time since 1939.

Co-coordinator of the ITT World Table Tennis Championship, Nazem Matthews, says despite the challenges of sponsorship, they are confident that all will go well.

“The challenge is that because it’s the code that is not popular in South Africa, obviously sponsorship is a challenge. As you know that netball, cricket and football is getting a lion share of sponsorship, that was a bit of a challenge, but we are positive that we will have positive and successful event,” says Matthews.

Sun Yingsha at #SingaporeSmash was unbeatable and undeniable 💪 Can she repeat this feat at #ITTFWorlds2023? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/c71Nl1X18A — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) May 8, 2023

Reporting by Thulani Zulu