Police are still searching for a man accused of raping his five-year-old daughter, at their home in oThongathi, north of Durban.

It’s believed the child was asleep when her father arrived home intoxicated on Sunday night. According to the mother, the suspect began assaulting her when she forced him off the child and thereafter fled the home.

Police say a case at a local police station was transferred to the Phoenix Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

A spokesperson for a private security company Prem Balram explains, “A 37-year-old mother informed us that her husband returned home intoxicated and during the course of the night she had woken up to find him raping the five-year-old child. When she attempted to call law enforcement, he fled on foot. Reaction officers searched the areas that he had frequented in the area and he was not located. The child was visibly traumatised. She had informed the female paramedic that was treating her what he father had done to her, she was obviously crying for the duration our paramedics were with her.”