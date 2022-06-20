A Durban police officer who allegedly shot and killed his 12-year-old son after mistaking him for an intruder has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Greyville at the weekend.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), the case is sensitive and investigations are ongoing. IPID National Spokesperson Lizzy Suping says the officer was asleep in his home on Sunday morning, when he allegedly heard his son screaming for help.

She says they are investigating the case where a police officer fatally wounded the minor with a service pistol.

“It is alleged that on Sunday morning at Manor Gardens a man heard his son shouting for help while sleeping. When he woke up he saw an unknown man at the window, he fetched his service pistol and fired shots through the window.” she explains.

Police spokesperson, Jay Naicker, says officers from the Greyville Police Station were called to the scene and the child was taken to a nearby hospital.

“He was transported to a local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. A case of murder was opened by the the Mayville police station,” adds Naicker.

IPID says a post mortem is being conducted and the officer is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge.