A pastor from KwaMashu north of Durban has been arrested for allegedly raping his 18-year old niece. It’s alleged that his niece, who lived with the pastor, was raped on several occasions.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza has commended police for the arrest of the pastor.

The Department’s spokesperson Mhlaba Memela is calling on police to investigate allegations that some relatives wanted to conceal the rape after the victim spoke out.

“The MEC for Social Development has called on the law enforcement agencies to do a thorough investigation on the allegations that there were some family members that were trying to conceal this case. It’s something that we cannot tolerate that within the family where the people are being abused , there are some members who tried to hide these thing. It is important that even them, if it is found that they were were involved in any form of defeating the ends of justice, they should be brought before court and answer in those allegations.”