Durban man gets 5 life terms for murdering his family

The Durban High Court has sentenced a 59-year-old man to five terms of life imprisonment for the murders of his wife, three children and his nephew and the attempted murder of six others.

The court heard how Kista Chetty in 2021 set his Phoenix home alight using petrol after having an argument with his wife and brother-in-law.

NPA spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Ramkissoon-Kara says, “The sentences will run concurrently resulting in the effective sentence of life imprisonment. The NPA welcomes the successful prosecution. It is our mandate to fight for justice on behalf of the victims of crime actions. The actions of the accused in this matter were heinous. We hope that the sentence a necessary deterrent message.”