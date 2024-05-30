Durban learner killed in early morning crash

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A learner was killed in an early morning crash involving a taxi and a vehicle on Parlock Road in the Newlands area of Durban.

The vehicle, carrying children on their way to school, was involved in a rear-end collision with the taxi. None of the occupants in the taxi were injured.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Gareth Jamieson, reported that the seven-year-old girl was declared dead at the scene.

Jamieson says, “Paramedics quickly triaged the scene and found that the vehicle had seven occupants in it. Unfortunately, a little girl believed to be seven years of age was found unresponsive. Paramedics quickly assessed her; however, she had sustained multiple injuries, and there was nothing paramedics could do for her, and she was declared deceased on the scene.”

“The five children who sustained various injuries were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care that they required. At this stage, the events leading up to the collision are unknown; however SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further,” adds Jamieson.

The incident left the scene in disarray as paramedics attended to the injured children. The cause of the collision remains under investigation by SAPS.

*ALS Paramedics are currently on the scene of a Fatal Crash where a 7year old little girl has been killed on Inanda Road near Parlock Road in the Newlands Area, North of Durban. Multiple other children have been injured as well.* pic.twitter.com/tVmRwHgpT8 — AlsParamedics (@AlsParamedics) May 30, 2024