Durban July punters soaking in the atmosphere

As eyes of millions of people are glued to their TV screens watching the Durban July horse race, some have came personally to witness the event.

Punters are among those who are optimistic that today might be their lucky day.

Some of the punters dressed to the nines are betting for their favourite horses to win the race.

Peter Koekemoer and Pat Govender are among the punters.

They say although it’s too early to determine whether they will make a profit or not, they hope today’s race will change their fortunes.

“We have to come here and play horses in Durban July. This is the first race and at the moment it’s not going well but I am enjoying it and the race proves every time and it’s going well and I am enjoying it.”

“It’s amazing really and it’s so good, the crowd the atmosphere and I am regular punter, yes we make little but I am not here to make a lot of money and when the tickets come in we make R20 or R30 and it’s good.”

It’s a Sid Moodley exacta as both his horses fight tooth and nail out at the finish with MADISON VALLEY edging out his stable companion to win the DStv Gold Vase 🐎🏆 Race 4 Result: 3-7-12-6 pic.twitter.com/z5ntt0ODQ7 — Hollywoodbets (@Hollywoodbets) July 6, 2024

DURBAN JULY | Africa’s Greatest Horseracing & Fashion Event on its 128th year – ‘Ride the Wave’: