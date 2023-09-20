Durban July economic boost for KZN: Hlabisa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Minister of Cooperate Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Velenkosini Hlabisa says events such as the Durban July contribute towards economic growth.

Hlabisa was among some of the dignitaries who attended the Durban July horse racing event held at the Greyville Racecourse.

The minister added such events should be promoted as they also assist in creating job opportunities.

“We understand that Durban July gives a big boost to the economy. It promotes tourism. There are many people (who traveled) from across the world to be here and that plays a great role in promoting tourism and injecting (finances into) the economy. Almost all hotels are full and every accommodation venue of every kind is filled to capacity. This creates job opportunities,” he says.

CoGTA Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa at the Durban July