KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is exploring the option of housing all positive COVID-19 patients in a government healthcare facility, and not allowing anyone to self-isolate at home.

Law enforcement agencies are out in full force around the City of Durban to intensify operations aimed at clamping down on the illegal movement of people during the COVID-19 lockdown.

This after KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikaklala announced that law enforcement will be doubled in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the province.

In the video below, SABC News reporter Simphiwe Makhanya is at a roadblock in KZN.

The eThekwini Metro has 77% percent of the province’s COVID-19 cases. A number of roadblocks are being conducted around the city to check if people do have permits to move around.

The vehicles of those who did not have the necessary permits have been pulled to the side of the road.

In this video below KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala addresses the media:

The announcement has been made by Premier Zikalala at a media briefing in Durban, where he called for stricter adherence to lockdown regulations.

Below is a graph of coronavirus statistics of South Africa: