For the first time in its 41-year history, the Durban International Film Festival, will go virtual until September 20th.

This year, the festival curated a film programme that speaks about the historical injustices and the different ways in which healing and redress are sought through the 21st century under the theme “Shifting Paradigms”.

This year’s programme will bring a series of workshops and sessions with industry experts form the 14th to the 18th of September. All the workshops will be hosted on Zoom.#DIFF2020 #DiffAtHome #ISIPHETHU pic.twitter.com/vVQ76wMuDx — Durban International Film Festival (@DIFFest) September 13, 2020

Head of Programming Chipo Zhou unpacks the featured top five films.

“Each and every one of those films brings something new to the table, something definitely, worthy watching. I would say a definite must-watch, the documentary film influence by directors Diana Neille, Richard Poplak, our Lady of the Nile directed by Atiq Rahimi. Beanpole by Kantemir Balagov, Russian film set in the aftermath of world War 2 very beautifully shot. I think been Beanpole is one of the top films to look out for this year. This is not a burial, it’s a resurrection directed by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese an absolute watch. I think it’s been one of the most talked about films this year at the festival. All the films are really great I would encourage people to watch as many films as they can.”

The hypnotic “This is not a burial. It’s a resurrection” opens @DIFFest. My splendid interview with director Lemohang Mosese is here https://t.co/FwpkroMEVn — Wilfred Okiche (@drwill20) September 13, 2020

