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Durban family hopes for daughter’s return after Nepal floods

A drone view shows mud covering buildings and property following a flash flood in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 27, 2026.
  • A drone view shows mud covering buildings and property following a flash flood in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 27, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC

A Durban family whose daughter is among six South Africans reported to be missing after flash floods in Nepal says they feel helpless.

The family says the hardest part is being thousands of kilometres away.

Terricia Govender, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on Tuesday, was in Nepal on a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash when the floods struck near the Nepal-Tibet border.

Her mother, Linda Govender, says the Isha Foundation, which organised the pilgrimage, has notified them that she is among the missing.

“We are absolutely devastated about what has happened. But right now, we hope and pray that the rescue team can get to her, and the others and bring them home. I just want Terricia home right now. We have received communication from the Gift of the Givers and the Nepal government … lots of people reached out to us and gave us information, but nothing positive,”says Govender.-Reporting by Gcinokuhle Malinga

Nepal Flash Floods | Family members await word on missing South African in Nepal

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