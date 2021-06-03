The Durban Regional Court has sentenced 44-year-old Sanele Robert Mhlongo to life imprisonment for raping a 7-year old girl.

The victim was raped in April 2017 in Chesterville.

“On 3 April 2017, a seven-year-old girl was raped by a known suspect while at Chesterville. The little girl was playing when she was called by the accused into his room. He forced the child into the house and raped her. One of the concerned neighbours saw the child coming out of the accused house and alerted the mother. The little girl was questioned and informed the mother that she was raped by Mhlongo. His name was also put on the Sexual Offenders register,” says Police Spokesperson, Nqobile Gwala.

INFOGRAPHIC: How to report a rape case: