Durban businessman’s human trafficking, kidnapping case postponed

The case of a controversial Durban businessman facing charges multiple charges including human trafficking, kidnapping and sexual assault has been postponed to next Tuesday in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

The businessman, who cannot be named at this stage due to the nature of the charges, was arrested by the Hawks on Wednesday. He has previously been implicated in allegations before both the Madlanga Commission and Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

The State is opposing bail and says the charges are linked to a 2022 raid at a property in Durban North.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says that the suspect’s charges also include contravention of cyber act and contravening the filming and publication act.

The matter was remanded to the 25th of August 2026 for formal bail application.