Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Durban businessman’s human trafficking, kidnapping case postponed

FILE| Court gavel.
  • Court gavel and hammer
  • Image Credits :
  • Wikimedia Commons
SABC News

The case of a controversial Durban businessman facing charges multiple charges including human trafficking, kidnapping and sexual assault has been postponed to next Tuesday in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

The businessman, who cannot be named at this stage due to the nature of the charges, was arrested by the Hawks on Wednesday. He has previously been implicated in allegations before both the Madlanga Commission and Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

The State is opposing bail and says the charges are linked to a 2022 raid at a property in Durban North.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says that the suspect’s charges also include contravention of cyber act and contravening the filming and publication act.

The matter was remanded to the 25th of August 2026 for formal bail application.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News