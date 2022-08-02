Durban is living up to its title as a UNESCO City of Literature by bringing together literary giants at the Durban International Book Fair this week.

Celebrated authors like Joanne Joseph, Bhekisisa Mncube and Anira Pather will be showcasing their works.

Several new authors are also expected to launch their novels, including Nava Naidoo and Karnagie Govender.

Spokesperson for the Durban International Book Fair, Kiru Naidoo says, “The Durban International Book Fair literally started under a tree and the real charm of it is that this is a body of volunteers without sponsorship without endorsements from anybody high up. We have just come together to promote reading culture in the society and also to use the opportunity of the Durban book fair to promote Durban as the only city of literature in Africa.”

Below is Kiru Naidoo’s full interview on Lotus FM’s Newsbreak programme: