Durban beaches open for festive season

kwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has announced that all 23 of the metro’s swimming beaches are open for bathing and that tests have shown that the water quality complies with standards for recreational use.

This after the results of water quality tests were released earlier this week, showing that samples taken at six popular beaches a week before had critically high levels of E. coli.

The latest joint tests taken a day after the release of the previous results, shows that the water quality at six beaches along the Golden Mile is suitable for bathing.

Kaunda says the municipality continues to monitor water quality at beaches regularly.

She says, “The monitoring and weekly testing across all the city’s 23 bathing beaches continues and if there are any challenges with the water quality, we don’t hesitate to close affected beaches because the safety of the public is of paramount importance for us as a city.

The mayor added, “We are also pleased that the beach water quality has been consistently excellent for several months. Of course, it fluctuates in other days, especially during the heavy rains.”