Internationally acclaimed Durban-based photographer Karishma Rajcomar has been crowned the 2022 winner of the Canon Picture Perfect competition.

Her portrait of a homeless man has won her this latest accolade.

Rajcomar, who specialises in photographing newly born babies, named her piece of artwork: Stare in Agony.

The homeless man she filmed has never been photographed before.

She says he had a sense of sadness, clearly captured in his eyes but yet also spoke of great positivity.

“I captured the image, got it printed out and took it to him and he just kept on smiling and that image has been close to my heart and when I saw the Canon call, I looked through my images and told myself to just enter it. He looked so weak but also so strong, it was an interesting tale. You’re not only competing with a photographer, but you are also competing with award winning photographers and it’s not in the country, it’s throughout the world. So, I’m very ecstatic and it feels surreal because it’s something that I thought I could not accomplish but with hard work you can achieve anything.”

