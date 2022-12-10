One person has been killed and three injured in a crash on Stella Road in Durban’s Malvern suburb. Two vehicles collided near a petrol station.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says one of the injured is believed to be trapped in the wreckage.

“All paramedics are currently on scene of a serious collision on Stella Road outside the Shell garage in the Malvern area of Durban. At this stage it is believed that 2 vehicles have been involved near the petrol station. One person has been confirmed deceased on the scene and a further 3 people have been injured.”