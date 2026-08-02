Dukwana urges ANC to restore party’s dignity in honour of Nxangisa

Free State African National Congress chairperson Mxolisi Dukwana has called on ANC members to rededicate themselves to restoring the dignity of the party in honour of the late former MEC Thembeni ”Skully” Nxangisa.

Nxangisa began his political activism in Botshabelo in 1982 during the struggle against apartheid and went on to serve in various ANC leadership positions.

He later served as the Free State MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), as well as Agriculture and Rural Development. Nxangisa, who passed away last week, has been laid to rest in Botshabelo.

Dukwana says his death should be a wake up call for ANC members to end factional battles and pursuit of positions instead to serving the people.

“For us to have a non-racial South Africa, we need to ensure that the Black people who have been marginalised for a very long time get the respect and the dignity that they deserve. And it will not happen by chance. It will happen by intention, by what we stand up to do, what we promise the people to do. We must deliver on these people. We must make sure that his life was not indeed in vain.”

Thembeni Nxangisa | Late former MEC described as a dedicated servant