Dukwana among candidates for Free State premier position

The Free State African National Congress (ANC) Provincial Executive Committee has nominated the party’s chairperson Mxolisi Dukwana, deputy secretary Dibolelo Mance and ANC Women’s League’s treasurer-general Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae as premier candidates.

The names will be forwarded to the national executive committee.

The ANC has lost three seats in the provincial legislature.

It received 51.9 % of votes this year.

It’s a decline from 61% in the 2019 general elections.

