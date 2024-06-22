Dudu Myeni laid to rest

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former president Jacob Zuma was among several mourners who attended the funeral service of former SAA chairperson, Dudu Myeni at Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

The 60-year-old Myeni passed away a week ago after a battle with cancer. At the time of her death, she was facing charges of fraud and corruption in the Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court relating to state capture allegations.

Myeni also chaired the Jacob Zuma Foundation. Members of the media attended the funeral service but were later instructed to leave by family representatives.

Scores of people gathered at the Gamalakhe Sports and Leisure Centre to pay their last respects to Myeni.

Among the hundreds of people at the service were former KwaZulu-Natal Premier and ANC NEC member, Doctor Zweli Mkhize, ACT leader, Ace Magashule, former Co-operative Governance Minister Des Van Rooyen, and former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane.

In 2020, Myeni was declared a delinquent director by the High Court in Pretoria and banned from holding any directorship positiona for life.

Just before her funeral service began, the family instructed members of the media to leave the venue, saying this was a private funeral.