Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia set an all-time lap record at the Assen circuit to claim his second straight MotoGP pole this season at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday.

World champion Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha took second while Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin completed the front row.

With the threat of rain looming large, riders started aggressively in Q2, and it was Martin who set the early pace but the Spaniard was overhauled by a flying Bagnaia, who also secured pole in Germany last week but crashed out in the race.

Rookie Marco Bezzecchi was fourth, edging out Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro. Enea Bastianini’s slim championship hopes suffered a massive blow after the Gresini Racing rider faced a mechanical failure early in Q1 and never quite recovered, only managing 16th place on the grid.

Quartararo, chasing his fourth win this season, has a 34-point lead over Espargaro at the top of the overall standings, with Johann Zarco of Pramac Ducati 27 points further back in third.

Moto2

Inde GASGAS Aspar Team rider Jake Dixon secured pole ahead of teammate Albert Arenas and Elf Marc VDS Racing Team’s Sam Lowes in thrid.

Moto3

Husqvarna’s Ayumu Sasaki finish quickest ahead of Tatsuki Suzuki from Leopard racing and GASGAS Aspar Team Izan Guevara in third.

MotoE

Dynavolt Intact GP Dominique Aegerter claimed victory at the Assen TT Circuit after a dramatic last lap battle. Eric Granado and Pons Racingâ Mattia Casadei completed the podium with just eight-hundredths of a second covering the trio across the line.