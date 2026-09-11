Dube residents still without power a week after severe weather

Residents of Ward 38 in Dube, Soweto, have been without electricity for over a week.

This after several electricity poles collapsed during severe weather conditions, including strong winds last weekend.

Some residents say they fear a worsening situation as criminals are vandalising exposed power lines and fallen poles.

“The main concern is the safety of the residents of Ward 38 in particular. The children, because the poles remain fallen on the streets and then most of the people are exposed to danger. For example, three suspects were arrested for stealing copper. A lot of things had happened. It’s unfortunate that no one is attending to this matter, despite it being reported.”

-Reporting by Nomvuyo Ntanjana

VIDEO | Residents take to the streets of Soweto: