Mamelodi Sundowns were handed their trophy and medals after they were officially crowned as DSTV Premiership champions for the sixth time in a row.

The Brazilians drew 1-all with Maritzburg United in a DSTV Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria last night.

Maritzburg might still be relegated despite a draw but their coach Fadlu Davids is not worried about possible foul play in the last matches this weekend.

Sundowns however failed to win the other two domestic trophies, MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena says the league title is the most important silverware.

“Congratulations to the players, the technical team, the supporters, congratulations to the Motesepe family, the chairman. Congratulations to everybody well deserved championship, don’t let them lie to you, this is the most important trophy of the season. I am very proud of these players, what they have done this season over 10 months, it’s a competition you have to win with consistency and to do it the way they did, it deserves lot more credit and lot more noise.”