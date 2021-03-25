Police says they raided a property in Burcell Street and confiscated the drugs including 52 kilograms of TIK, 9000 mandrax tablets, three pistols and a revolver as well as 280 rounds of ammunition.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested after police seized a consignment of drugs worth more than R18 million at Milnerton in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says they raided a property in Burcell Street and confiscated the drugs including 52 kilograms of TIK, 9000 mandrax tablets, three pistols and a revolver as well as 280 rounds of ammunition.

Potelwa says the suspect faces charges of dealing in drugs and being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Police are also probing the possibility that more suspects may be involved.