Buses ferrying people who will be participating in the #DrugFreeSouthAfrica march that is taking place in Pretoria this morning have started to arrive.

Marchers are expected to gather at the Burgers Park before marching to the Union Buildings where they will deliver their memorandum.

VIDEO | Marchers singing as more and more people continue to arrive for the #DrugfreeSouthAfrica march in Pretoria. Earlier, organiser Xolani Khumalo said they were expecting people from as far as Mpumalanga to join the march. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/UFjUDB9cso — Tshepiso Moche (@tshepimoche) September 15, 2023

The march aims to highlight the scourge of drug abuse in the country.

March organiser and popular TV host presenter, Xolani Khumalo, says they are expecting citizens to gather in their thousands.

Khumalo says he’s expecting people from as far as Mpumalanga to take part in the march.

“I’ve been getting calls from people as far as Mpumalanga and Nelspruit telling me that they are on their way to the march.”

The South African National Taxi Organisation (Santaco) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) are expected to join the march.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) are maintaining a heavy presence while Khumalo himself is under heavy security protection by private security guards.

Khumalo says: “I want government to immediately implement the national drug master plan and to make sure that South Africa is a drug-free country.”

VIDEO | Bikers arrive at Burgers Park for the #DrugFreeSouthAfrica march talking place in Pretoria. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/foSCIjsZBl — Tshepiso Moche (@tshepimoche) September 15, 2023