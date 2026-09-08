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Drug mule arrested with cocaine at OR Tambo

  • Concealed drugs recovered at OR Tambo Airport
  • Image Credits :
  • SAPS Facebook
SABC News

A 45-year-old man arrested at OR Tambo International Airport is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court, east of Johannesburg, soon.

The man was arrested on Monday for allegedly trafficking cocaine worth more than R800 000. Police intercepted the suspect while he was on his way to Hong Kong. They searched his luggage and seized about two kilograms of cocaine.

Police spokesperson Amanda van Wyk says, “This is the second drug mule arrested in four days following the arrest of a 54-year-old drug mule on 03 September 2026 at the same airport. The suspect was also en route to Hong Kong, China, when he was arrested for cocaine found concealed inside his luggage…”.

“These successive successes at South Africa’s busiest airport demonstrate the SAPS’s continued efforts to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking networks through intelligence-driven operations at the country’s ports of entry,” van Wyk says.

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