Drug lab worth over R600 million discovered in Musina, Limpopo

Five suspected drug dealers have been arrested following the discovery of an alleged drug manufacturing facility in Musina, Limpopo.

Police say drugs with an estimated street value of more than R600 million were confiscated during the operation.

The arrests were made during a major police operation that began Thursday night and is still underway.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba has confirmed that five suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the bust.

Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner, Major General Jan Scheepers, is leading the operation.

During the fourth quarter for 2025/2026, drug related crime in Limpopo increased year-on-year by 20.7 % points in 12 months from 2 340 to 2 825, an increase of 485 incidents.