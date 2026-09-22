Anti-drug activist ‘Mr Moloto’ back in court

Prominent businessman and anti-drug activist, Philimon Moloto is today expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court on charges of malicious damage to property.

Moloto who runs a drug rehabilitation centre was arrested following two arson incidents at Ladanna and Seshego, in Polokwane.

Police say he set fire to a rehabilitation signboard in Ladanna.

He is also accused of torching a vehicle belonging to a former business partner in Seshego.​

The flames from the vehicle spread to a nearby house where several family members were sleeping.

No injuries were reported.

Moloto, who is widely known as ‘Mr Moloto’ on social media, was arrested in July.

He runs a rehabilitation centre in Polokwane, called Limpopo Anti-Drugs, Gangsterism and Crime.

The center accommodates young adults struggling with substance abuse and documents their recovery journeys online.

During his first court appearance, Moloto was granted R50,000 bail, before the matter was postponed to allow police to continue with their investigations. – Reporting by Nsuku Shiluvana