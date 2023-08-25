Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane says the drop in the inflation rate is likely to boost the automotive industry.

Mabuyane delivered the keynote address at the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa’s (Naamsa) first annual general meeting held in Kariega on Thursday.

This comes as the automotive industry continues to be a solid mainstay of the Eastern Cape’s economy, with about 50 000 people in this province employed in this sector.

Mabuyane says improvement in the economy is channeling this industry into the right direction.

He says, ” It’s exciting for us, it will be able to give more space to our consumers. As you know that the auto sector in our province is the backbone of our provincial economy, it contributes a lot in our economy, as well as the national economy.”

Naamsa outgoing President, Neale Hill says they are not completely off the hook. He says the instability of the economy is a challenge, and they are working on ensuring that cars are affordable to consumers.

” I think all the motor manufacturers and all the brands represented in South Africa are are really looking at ways that can try and make cars more affordable to our customers, but if you look at the underlying matters and economic factors, we are still facing a very difficult quarter, we have interest rates fluctuating,” Hill adds.

