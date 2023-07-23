Johannesburg City Manager Floyd Brink says technical teams are using drones and also digging at the site of the CBD gas explosion to establish the real source.

He says all the Egoli-Gas pipes, initially suspected to be the source of the gas leak, have been isolated and closed.

Brink says teams from Joburg Water and City Power are on standby and as soon as the place is declared safe, they will resume work to restore water and electricity supply.

One person died and 48 others injured following an underground gas explosion along Lilian Ngoyi formerly Bree Street last Wednesday afternoon.

Brink was giving an update during a site inspection on day five after the explosion.

“We can also report back that we found two asbestos pipes and in those pipes there’s also some cables. We managed to isolate those pipes and we did test for some level of Methane in there. There is still a feeder pipe that goes up Von Brandis street as well. So, the team is doing a lot of work diagonally to quickly try and establish where the gas is,” says Brink.

Video: Residents plead for electricity and water to be restored: