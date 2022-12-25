The driver of the gas tanker that exploded in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg on Saturday, has been arrested. The 32-year-old suspect was arrested at a private hospital where he had been receiving medical treatment for minor injuries.

The driver has been charged with multiple counts of culpable homicide, negligent driving, negligent causing of an explosion resulting in death and malicious damage to property.

Gauteng Police Spokesperson Brenda Muridili says the driver was arrested earlier on Sunday.

“The driver as well as several people who sustained injuries, including eight firefighters were taken to various hospitals for medical treatment. Thus far, 15 people are reported to have sustained fatal injuries including a 10-year-old boy. The full damage to infrastructure as well as private property will be communicated in due course. The incident scene is still being cleared. The suspect will appear before the Boksburg Magistrates on 28 December.”

It has been bleak Christmas for families that lost their loved ones Saturday morning as a result of the gas tanker that exploded.

The death toll announced by Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Sunday, stood at 15 fatalities while some still in hospital from severe burn wounds.

Three of the deceased were staff members from the Tambo Memorial Hospital, which was also affected by the blast.

While some woke up in the morning with kids rushing to the Christmas tree to open their gifts, Plantation woke up to a sombre mood. The sound of the opening of wrapping paper was replaced by the tape blocking off the area of the blast where some lost their loved ones.

A weeping Rosetta Brits stood by the wreaked railway line expressing grief over four of her children.

Her teenagers, Jamel Eagles, Sabastian Brits, Adriaan Brits were killed in the blast. Her 10-year-old Gerrie Brits also didn’t survive horrific explosion.

Between the ashes and debris are shoes, wigs and even cellphones that tell of the many souls that departed on Christmas eve.

Just down Railway road, another parent mourns the death of his son. Gerald Geduld went through the horror of seeing videos on social media of his charred son asking for help while his wife, also severely burned, knelt not so far.

He says he can never erase the trauma. However, he is still living the nightmare as he is still searching for the whereabouts of his wife.

“My son passed away this morning. I’m still trying to locate my wife who was seen crouching on her knees. I’m a distraught father. I was not around. I was in Mpumalanga and I’m in a state, not knowing about my wife. Very sad about my son, I have lost a best friend.”

The carnage and wreck tell the deep pain these families have been going through. The sorrow and pain lingers in the Plantation streets.

A Christmas tree sits in one of the destroyed wards while the seasons greetings sign, sits above the cordoned off X-Ray room.

The minister of health says three hospital staff have also lost their lives while others are being treated in hospital.

“So far, 13 members have suffered injuries. Sadly, three of the staff injured members have passed on; a driver and two enrolled nurses who got severe burns. The severe staff injuries in the hospital affected people who were in the parking and members of the public outside. As of Saturday night, the number of patients admitted in the facility is 321. No new patients have been admitted since then.”

Phaahla says medical personnel are dealing with a very delicate situation and anticipate the number of fatalities could rise.

“The problem with burns is that things can change, the most difficult patients to deal with. Especially if you are dealing with 50%, it’s much more difficult to manage. It’s going to be a challenge.”

As the families mourn their loved ones, the driver of the gas tanker has been arrested for culpable homicide and is due to appear in caught on Wednesday.

