The driver of the truck that collided with a bakkie on the N2 in the uPhongolo Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal two weeks ago has abandoned his bail application.

Sibusiso Siyaya appeared in court on Monday morning in connection with the collision in which 20 people including 18 learners were killed.

He’s facing 20 charges of culpable homicide.

Before Siyaya’s formal bail application could start, the state indicated it would be opposing bail.

The court heard that after the crash Siyaya fled the scene and only handed himself over to police the next day after investigations by police had started.

The matter has been postponed to October 25 for further investigations.

Findings

Last week, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula presented the findings of the accident report.

It found Siyaya negligent, and he drove for about a kilometre towards oncoming traffic before colliding with the bakkie.

Mbalula said the cause of the crash was due to the truck driver being reckless.

‘’The driver recklessly overtook vehicles and drove on an oncoming lane for approximately 1.2 kilometres. These vehicles had to swerve out of the way of the approaching truck. The driver never made any attempt to return to his correct lane but continued driving facing oncoming traffic. The report concludes that driver error is the major contributing factor to the root cause of the crash.”

VIDEO: Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula releases the accident report of the uPhongolo road crash: