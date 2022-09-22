Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the cause of the crash that claimed the lives of eighteen learners and two adults on the N2 in uPhongolo in northern KwaZulu-Natal, was due to the truck driver being reckless.

Mbalula released the accident report whilst visiting the scene today.

Driver error a major contributing factor in the uPhongolo crash: Fikile Mbalula



The crash, which occurred last week Friday, was between a truck and a bakkie.

Earlier this week the truck driver Sibusiso Siyaya appeared in the Pongola Magistrates Court. He is facing 20 charges of culpable homicide.

Mbalula says, ‘’The driver recklessly overtook vehicles and drove on an oncoming lane for approximately 1,2 kilometres. These vehicles had to swerve out of the way of the approaching truck. The driver never made any attempt to return to his correct lane, but continued driving facing oncoming traffic. The report concludes that driver error is the major contributing factor to the root cause of the crash”.

Mbalula also condemned the actions of the bakkie driver for using it to transport people. Mbalula says whilst this raises the issue of the lack of scholar transport, it is still illegal.

