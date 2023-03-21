Two people have been shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Springfield Park in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.

A third person, a teenage girl, remains in critical condition.

Two others believed to be taxi owners were shot and killed in Berea earlier.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle Van Reenen spoke to SABC News.

“Emer-G-Med paramedics together with Netcare911 responded to the scene of a shooting incident on Peters Road in Springfield Park. On arrival on scene, a Volkswagen Amarok was found to have been sprayed with high caliber bullet holes. Two occupants in the front of the vehicle, an adult male and female were declared dead on arrival of paramedics. A teenage female who was seated in the back of the vehicle was found in a critical condition. Advanced Life Support intervention was needed to stabilize her and due to her extensive injuries, she went into a state of cardiac arrest.”

Van Reenen adds: “CPR efforts were successful and she was rushed by ambulance under the care of an Emergency Care Practitioner to a nearby hospital for further care. The facts surrounding the incident and the events proceeding it are unclear and will form the subject of a South African Police Services investigation.”