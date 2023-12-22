Counting ongoing, no results announced yet: DRC Electoral Commission

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Electoral Commission in the Democratic Republic of Congo says counting is continuing and no results have been announced.

Congolese went to the polls two days ago and voting was extended after a chaotic voting day.

Observers from the Catholic and Protestant churches say they have recorded more than 1 000 cases of irregularities during the polls.

Voting began on Wednesday marred by widespread delays. The head of the DRC’s electoral commission extended the voting to Thursday to allow all those who missed the exercise to cast their ballots.

But some opposition candidates say the electoral commission has no constitutional right to extend the vote and have called for a rerun.

Their call has raised fears of an outbreak of protests.

Some local observers from religious institutions have decried the poor organisation of the elections.

They say they recorded more than 1 000 incidents of irregularities across the country.

Many of them were about the delay in starting the voting process, faulty electronic voting machines, and missing names on the voter’s register.

Officials at the electoral commission have begun counting the votes and are expected to announce the provisional results on December 31.

