Candidates in DRC voice anger over withholding of election results

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Electoral Commission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has published the results of 688 candidates who won the provincial legislative elections in last year’s general elections.

However, the results of some candidates have not been released due to allegations of electoral fraud.

The decision has sparked anger and frustration among many candidates across the country.

The provisional results, released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, show that 688 candidates have won seats in the DRC’s provincial parliament. The country’s provincial assembly has 780 seats.

The results of candidates in some constituencies have not been released due to ongoing investigations into allegations of vote rigging and violence.

Nearly 40 000 candidates contested in the polls.

Many of those whose results are under scrutiny have accused the electoral commission of bias. Some have vowed to take legal action against the electoral body.

The December elections in the DRC were marred by widespread irregularities and technical problems. Many polling stations opened late, and some candidates were found in possession of voting machines in their homes.

Several opposition candidates have denounced the elections as a sham and called on the government to organise fresh polls. But the DRC government has rejected their call and warned that it will crack down on any demonstrations around the country.

The DRC President Felix Tshisekedi urged the opposition to rally behind him and work towards building a united and strong country during his inauguration ceremony on Saturday.