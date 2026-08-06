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DRC ramps up fight against Ebola, after 1,700 died from the virus

  • A health worker is dressed up in personal protective equipment (PPE).
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC

Health officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo are reinforcing surveillance and stepping up public awareness campaigns against the Ebola outbreak in the country’s northeast, as cases continue to spread.

More than 1,700 people have died out of over 3,800 cases recorded since the outbreak was declared on May 15th.

The Ebola outbreak continues to spread in Ituri province in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo despite several health interventions.

The presence of armed groups and massive displacement have complicated the response efforts.

Health workers conducting contact tracing and safe burials have faced hostility from some community members who do not believe the disease exists.

A doctor at one of the hardest-hit regions says many patients seek medical care only after the disease has reached an advanced stage. Reporting by Chris Ocamringa

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