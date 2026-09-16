DRC police break up protests against proposed constitutional changes

Police in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) dispersed opposition protests in several cities on Tuesday against proposed constitutional changes that ​critics say could allow President Felix Tshisekedi to seek a ‌third term, with Reuters witnesses reporting tear gas and warning shots in Kinshasa.

The demonstrations were called by the opposition C64 coalition, linked to former presidential ​candidates Martin Fayulu, Moise Katumbi and Delly Sesanga.

A previous protest ​organised by C64 in the capital Kinshasa in June ⁠was violently dispersed by security forces.

Several hundred people took part in ​the protest in Kinshasa, according to two Reuters witnesses.

In the ​cities of Lubumbashi and Uvira, protests were officially prohibited by local authorities but went ahead anyway and were quickly dispersed, two other witnesses said.

The protest in ​Kinshasa was authorised and began peacefully, but clashes broke out between ​protesters and pro-government supporters. Both sides threw stones and brandished machetes, prompting the ‌police ⁠intervention, two Reuters witnesses said.

The protests come three weeks after Tshisekedi announced plans for a national dialogue bringing together opposition parties, civil society groups and religious leaders, but excluding rebels who control parts of ​eastern DRC.

He has presented ​the dialogue ⁠as a way to address the country’s political challenges. Opposition parties and the powerful Catholic Church have ​condemned proposed constitutional changes that could allow Tshisekedi ​to seek ⁠a third term.

DRC’s constitution limits presidents to two five-year terms.

Parliament adopted a bill in June allowing constitutional changes to be put to a ⁠referendum, ​and members of Tshisekedi’s coalition have backed ​changes that would allow him to remain in office.