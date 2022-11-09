Drake and 21 Savage have been sued by Conde Nast, the publisher of Vogue magazine, for using the Vogue name without permission to promote their new album “Her Loss.”

Conde Nast says the rappers’ promotional campaign, including to their more than 135 million social media followers, was built “entirely” on the unauthorised use of Vogue trademarks and false representations that they would appear on Vogue’s next cover, with the “love and support” of long-time editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

It says the result was confusing to the public, including media that touted Drake and 21 Savage as Vogue’s “new cover stars.”