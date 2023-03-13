Gospel star Dr Winnie Mashaba has embarked on a tour to mark her 25 years of music excellence in the industry. Mashaba’s first leg of the Relebogile Tour will make its first stop at the Meropa Casino on the 20th of May.

Accompanied by a legion of industry’s cream of the crop including the likes of Benjamin Dube, Sbu Noah, among others, Dr Mashaba hopes to give thanks to fans who supported her music throughout the years.

She says the 25-year journey still feels like it has just begun.

“Honestly, it is unbelievable how time flies when you do what you love without any expectations in return. I feel highly favoured by the most high and I am very grateful unto the Lord for this milestone,” she says.

But it has not been a cruise without its own challenges, she says, something she believes young, up and coming artists could learn from. Through it all, Mashaba says she learnt not to dwell on the negatives and everything that sought to hold her back but rather focus on what worked and what would eventually inspire all those who looked up to her.

“I’ve been in an era of piracy and I can safely say I am a product of exploitation in the music industry,” Mashaba laments.

“However, to dwell on all the challenges might not be an inspiration to those who are still eagerly seeking a breakthrough in the music industry. I would advise that whenever you are privileged to be guided as an artist, please take it to heart because it will surely assist you,” she adds.

Born and bred in Steelpoort, Ga Kgoshi Phasha, in Limpopo, Mashaba realised her singing talent from a very tender age and took part in school choirs as she honed vocal skills that would take her straight to eminence.

An epitome of humility despite her great achievements, today Mashaba is a decorated gospel star with accolades and nominations that include a 2005 Kora Africa Music Award, coupled with nominations from highly esteemed music award houses such as the SA Music Awards and Metro FM Music Awards.

She has also been voted Best Gospel Artist of the year in 2006 from TUT FM, won the One Gospel Best Song of the Year award for Hakena Nako in 2008 and the 2010 Best Female Artist at the Crown Gospel Awards, among her long list of laurels.

While Meropa Casino is expected to be the place to visit on 20 May, other provinces will also not be left out, as like her music, Mashaba hopes to take the Relebogile Tour all over.

“I am also planning to go to Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KZN and North West province and not forgetting our neighbouring countries such as Botswana, Lesotho and Zimbabwe. My main objective is to show gratitude to all who have been there for me over the years and also allow new talents to come through and share their talents with the masses,” she concludes.