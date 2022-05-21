The Dr WB Rubusana region of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape is set to hold its elective conference in East London on Saturday.

The region is the last to hold its conference in the province after some disgruntled members took the region to court over the alleged manipulation of branches.

Some branch general meetings, where allegations surfaced of deceased and incarcerated people participating in the meetings, were marred by violence.

The position of chairperson is contested by former MP and current Deputy Mayor Princess Faku, the former regional treasurer Ncedo Kumbaca and Ward 35 branch chairperson, Lunga Nqam.

The region’s coordinator Antonio Carels says they are ready for any possibility, including the possible interdicting of the conference taking place.

“Where we are seated as the ANC, there is none so far. If there are any, of course we have got a legal team that would surely be on standby to deal with such matters as they come. But at this point, we can indicate that there are no legal challenges that hinder us from proceeding with our conference. So we are proceeding with the conference this coming weekend,” says Carels.

