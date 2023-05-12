Dr. Mmereka Ntshani has threatened to take legal action against the Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi for alleged defamation.

Ntshani, who is also known as Dr. Pashy, is a friend of the convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s girlfriend Dr. Nandipha Magudumana.

She has written to Motsoaledi over what she says are defamatory statements regarding her passports when he held a media briefing following the arrest of Bester and Magudumana.

Motsoaledi said the passports were found in possession of Magudumana.

In the letter, Ntshani is demanding Motsoaledi to issue a formal withdrawal and a public apology in five days from May 8, when the letter was written, failing which she will institute legal proceedings for damages.

She also says Motsoaledi’s statement in the press conference had given unfounded legitimacy to the allegation that she was involved in aiding Magudumana and Bester to abscond.

The Home Affairs Department has declined to comment on Ntshani’s threat to take legal action against Motsoaledi for alleged defamation.

VIDEO: Motsoaledi sheds light on the passports of Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana:

