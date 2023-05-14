The prim and proper looks that Dr Nandipha Magudumana has been showcasing in her court appearances in Bloemfontein have come under scrutiny.

There’s been a mixed reaction to how good she has been looking.

Magudumana is the fourth accused in the case of aiding and abetting convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, to escape from prison.

Magudumana first appeared with her face behind a mask. On her second appearance, the court ordered her to reveal her face to ascertain that it was dealing with the right person.

Thereafter, the real Magudumana came out. Nails, hair and her make-up have been the topic of conversation, with questions about how she gains access to such services.

To add to her glam look, Magudumana also wears her wedding ring, an item which is usually taken and kept by prison officials after a person is arrested.

Below a picture gallery of Dr Nandipha Magudumana in different court appearances:

Bloemfontein residents have weighed in on her looks. Some say she should put on her brave face and if makeup is her choice, then she should go ahead.

A resident says, “For me, for lack of a better word, I would say Nandipha is remarkable. She’s very pretty, even like in a jail cell she’s still pretty. Her eyebrows are on fleek, her nails, her hair, and the edges are always on fleek. So I like her, I like her style. She doesn’t let her problem define her.”

“I think if Nandipha can have access to such facilities and it’s not illegal, then why not? I don’t have a problem with her if it’s legal,” adds another one.

Others want clarity on how Magudumana can access beautician services in prison.

“I see this Nandipha matter as a special treatment and I am not happy about it,” laments another resident.

“One would ask yourself that Nandipha is coming to court and then she looks pretty she’s got nails, she’s got whatever then you ask yourself, how does she access all those? Are they calling the beautician or whatever to come or is she going to the beautician or what is happening? or if maybe we can be clarified on that maybe we will accept.”

The Department of Correctional Services says the accused who have not been sentenced have access to their belongings when they go to court.

It has also explained that there are salon services in prison, run by inmates, which are part of training programmes.

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says, “There are accredited skills development programmes in the Correctional Centres that help inmates to acquire skills that will make them employable or self-employed.”

Social media has also been abuzz with Magudumana’s glamorous look in court.